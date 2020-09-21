UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Briton, Australian Killed Clearing WWII Bomb In Solomons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 12:00 PM

Briton, Australian killed clearing WWII bomb in Solomons

Honiara, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Two bomb disposal experts from Britain and Australia died in the Solomon Islands when World War II ordnance they were helping to clear exploded, officials said Monday.

Police said the pair -- who worked for the charity Norwegian People's Aid -- were storing munitions without permission in a residential area of the capital Honiara when the blast occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Norwegian People's Aid named the pair as Briton Stephen "Luke" Atkinson and Australian Trent Lee, who were helping collate a database of unexploded ordnance in the Solomons, which was a major Pacific battleground in WWII.

Police inspector Clifford Tunuki said the explosion took place at the charity's office and it appeared unauthorised work was being carried out on unexploded ordnance (UXO) in a residential area.

"We do not know what exactly happened that led to the bomb blast but preliminary investigations indicate they had several items of UXO at the residence and they may have been conducting some UXO work," he said.

Tunuki said police were unaware the munitions were being stored in the area and, had they known, would have insisted they be taken to a proper bomb disposal facility.

He said they had now been removed and assured residents the surrounding suburb was now safe.

Norwegian People's Aid said its activities in the Solomons had been temporarily suspended while the cause of the "devastating" blast was examined.

"The investigation needs to be completed before there can be a conclusion on the cause of events," it said in a statement.

"This is a tragic accident. So far, we know that there has been an explosion with fatal consequences." The Solomons saw fierce fighting between Allied and Japanese forces in WWII and when the conflict ended, they abandoned vast quantities of shells, landmines and other munitions.

Norwegian People's Aid was working with Solomons police to survey the scale of the problem and develop a nationwide collection programme.

The charity said on its website that the Solomons remained heavily contaminated by unexploded munitions, which not only posed an explosion risk but had also often degraded after 75 years, leaching harmful chemicals into the environment.

"Munitions from the conflict continue to kill or seriously injure local people and are used for destructive fishing practices," it said.

"Explosive weapons are often found within city construction sites, coral reefs, farms, forests and suburban gardens where children sometimes find and play with them."

Related Topics

Accident Police Bomb Blast Australia Died Honiara Solomon Islands May Sunday World War From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says Nawaz Sharif shut down all doo ..

13 minutes ago

Top spots for Bouazzaoui and Gogitidze in 10K at C ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy take action ..

40 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 September 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed commends UAE Team Emirates’ his ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.