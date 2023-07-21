Briton convicted of manslaughter over Cyprus killing of sick wife

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paphos, Cyprus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :A Cypriot court convicted a retired British miner of manslaughter Friday, instead of the more serious charge of premeditated murder, after he killed his wife to relieve her suffering from blood cancer.

David Hunter, now 76, was tried for the premeditated murder of his 74-year-old wife, Janice, on December 18, 2021.

The Paphos criminal court delivered a guilty verdict but said the prosecution had failed to prove motive for premeditated murder, which carries a maximum life prison sentence.

Instead, the three-judge bench convicted the accused of manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.