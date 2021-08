Tokyo, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Briton Max Whitlock retained his pommel horse Olympic title with a flawless display at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Sunday.

Whitlock, who also won floor gold at the Rio 2016 Games, was joined on the podium by Taiwan's Lee Chih Kai with Japan's Kazuma Kaya in bronze.