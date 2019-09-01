UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britons Protest Johnson's Brexit 'coup' Move

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 09:00 AM

Britons protest Johnson's Brexit 'coup' move

London, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Protesters wielding pro-democracy placards and EU flags rallied on Saturday in dozens of British cities against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial move to suspend parliament just weeks before Brexit.

In the biggest demonstration, thousands of whistle-blowing, drum-banging people gathered raucously outside the gates of Downing Street in London chanting "Boris Johnson shame on you!" "I'm absolutely disgusted by what's happening here," said attendee Maya Dunn, 66, a Dutch citizen living in Britain, who accused Johnson of "riding roughshod over everybody".

"You just can't trust him," she said.

The demonstrations come ahead of an intense political week in which Johnson's opponents will go to court to block his move to suspend parliament from mid-September and legislate against leaving the European Union without an agreement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union London Brexit From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

District admin Muzaffargarh awards titles to great ..

9 hours ago

'Steps to be taken to achieve 8 mln cotton bales'

9 hours ago

Lampard takes social media to task after Zouma abu ..

9 hours ago

Canadian teen Andreescu to face Townsend in US Ope ..

9 hours ago

Football: French Ligue 1 results

9 hours ago

Swansea go top of Championship with late win over ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.