Brits brace for huge hike in energy bills

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Increasingly cash-strapped Britons learn Friday how much their electricity and gas bills will rise in October, as the regulator unveils its latest energy price cap that could tip millions into fuel poverty.

Ofgem is expected to announce an eye-watering 80 percent increase, from the current £1,971 ($2,332) ceiling to more than £3,500, amid soaring international wholesale gas prices.

Gas comprises a major part of Britain's energy mix, with tens of millions of homes relying on gas-powered boilers for their heating.

From January next year, average bills could top £5,000 according to some projections, as Ofgem updates the cap every three months, rather than the previous norm of twice a year.

Household and business consumers, energy suppliers and opposition politicians are clamouring for urgent government action to avoid putting the most vulnerable in desperate situations.

"Everybody's gonna have trouble," pensioner Diane Skidmore told AFP on Thursday, as she prepared to turn off her heating and use blankets and jumpers to try to keep her rocketing bills down.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to leave major fiscal decisions to his successor, who will be announced on September 5 following a summer-long Conservative party leadership contest dominated by the cost-of-living crisis.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the overwhelming favourite to beat rival Rishi Sunak, has said she favours tax cuts over direct "handouts".

But 72-year-old Skidmore, who lives in social housing in south London and tries to survive on monthly earnings of £600, branded the plans "ridiculous".

"We need to have people pay more taxes so we can have a country functioning," she said.

- 'Help is coming' - Britain is already suffering from its highest inflation rate since 1982 and is predicted to enter recession later this year.

Anti-poverty think-tank The Resolution Foundation has demanded "radical" measures to prevent "a catastrophe" this winter, warning of "serious physical and financial damage to families across Britain".

With many poorer households relying on more costly pre-payment meters, the foundation predicted thousands could see their energy cut off entirely.

"Millions will be unable to pay bills and (will) build up unmanageable arrears," it added.

The University of York has estimated 58 percent of UK households are at risk of fuel poverty by next year.

"We estimate that by 2022 our default provisions will be three times higher than in a normal year," EDF Energy's managing director for UK customers Philippe Commaret told AFP on Thursday.

"I would say that about a third of our customers are in fuel poverty and a further 20 percent could become so." Despite the current government inaction, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng -- who is tipped to become finance minister if Truss wins power -- has been holding meetings with energy suppliers.

Last week he promised "help is coming", without providing further details.

Former finance minister Sunak has criticised Truss's economic policies as "fairytales" and argued tax cuts will worsen inflation and increase the likelihood of a recession.

He has noted slashing taxes will not help those on the lowest incomes, who do not pay taxes, and has instead proposed further direct support.

It would supplement government help already on the way, including £400 being taken off every household's energy bill later this year.

- Deficit fund - The leader of the main opposition Labour party, Keir Starmer, has called for a freeze in energy bills at the current cap rate.

Scottish Power, one of the country's largest electricity suppliers, is also proposing a two-year freeze, which would cost a whopping £100 billion.

The plan would see the government guaranteeing loans to the energy companies, enabling them to keep bills frozen while still paying the higher prices for wholesale gas.

EDF, a UK energy provider as well as manager of nuclear power stations, has backed the plans for a deficit fund, which would be repaid through bills over the next 20 or so years.

Other proposals include a direct payment to consumers of £1,000, or a "solidarity tax" of one percent on all earners to help pay for extra support with soaring energy bills.

Calls are also mounting for more energy saving efforts, which are being pursued in mainland Europe but have been largely absent from the public debate in the UK.

Meanwhile the Federation of Small Businesses has noted smaller firms are also suffering greatly from the crisis, and need their own targeted support.