Brits Heading To Spain Islands Need Test Or Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

Brits heading to Spain islands need test or vaccine

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :British holidaymakers heading to the Balearic Islands will need to show a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination due to a rise in UK Covid infections, Spain said Monday, reversing a free-entry policy.

Pointing to the "negative evolution" of Britain's health situation as the Delta variant takes hold, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told Spanish radio that British tourists holidaying in the archipelago would need "to be completely vaccinated or show a negative PCR (test)".

"We will implement (this change) in 72 hours so that tour operators and British tourists can adapt to the new rules," Sanchez added.

The rule change comes after London put the Balearic Islands on its green list of safe travel destinations, which means Brits holidaying there won't have to quarantine on their return home.

