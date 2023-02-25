UrduPoint.com

Brits Looks Ahead To Australia In Final After Shock South African Semi-final Win

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Brits looks ahead to Australia in final after shock South African semi-final win

Cape Town, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Tazmin Brits said South Africa had nothing to fear in the final after producing a match-winning performance in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final against England at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

Brits hit 68 in a South African total of 164 for four, then held four catches, two of them exceptional, as England were restricted to 158 for eight.

"I still can't believe it," she told journalists after the South African players performed a lap of honour for a boisterous crowd of 7500 after upsetting the odds with a shock victory.

South Africa will meet Australia in the final at the same venue on Sunday.

"Australia might be the top team but you play the ball and not the players," she said of the five-time champions.

Experienced all-rounder Marizanne Kapp took a more measured view.

"We have to get the emotion of today out of it and get ready for Sunday," she said. "We know how tough Australia are."

Related Topics

Africa T20 World Australia Brits Cape Town Same South Africa Women Sunday Top

Recent Stories

DEWA wins Investors in People - Platinum Category ..

DEWA wins Investors in People - Platinum Category 2022

56 minutes ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new techno ..

IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new technologies on defence, security in ..

2 hours ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution Requesting Info on Ukraine Ai ..

2 hours ago
 EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against ..

EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against Russia for 3rd Consecutive Da ..

2 hours ago
 Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelensky ..

Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelenskyy Amid Push for Peace Talks - ..

2 hours ago
 Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for Engla ..

Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for England

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.