Brits looks ahead to Australia in final after shock South African semi-final win

Cape Town, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Tazmin Brits said South Africa had nothing to fear in the final after producing a match-winning performance in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final against England at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

Brits hit 68 in a South African total of 164 for four, then held four catches, two of them exceptional, as England were restricted to 158 for eight.

"I still can't believe it," she told journalists after the South African players performed a lap of honour for a boisterous crowd of 7500 after upsetting the odds with a shock victory.

South Africa will meet Australia in the final at the same venue on Sunday.

"Australia might be the top team but you play the ball and not the players," she said of the five-time champions.

Experienced all-rounder Marizanne Kapp took a more measured view.

"We have to get the emotion of today out of it and get ready for Sunday," she said. "We know how tough Australia are."