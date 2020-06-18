UrduPoint.com
Broncos Jackson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 09:00 AM

Broncos Jackson tests positive for coronavirus

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Kareem Jackson tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, but the Denver Broncos safety doesn't think he picked it up during a protest he attended in Colorado earlier this month.

The 32-year-old Jackson told a Denver television station that he was experiencing minor symptoms and is now in quarantine for two weeks.

"I started feeling congestion two days ago," Jackson said. "Then I woke up today and still had congestion and a little bit of chills. So I decided to go ahead and get tested." Jackson took part in a peaceful protest for social justice in the streets of Denver on June 6.

But he thinks he actually might have got it during a trip last weekend.

"The doctor said with the congestion starting two days ago that I would have picked it up this weekend," Jackson said.

Jackson is the second Denver player known to have contracted COVID-19.

Linebacker Von Miller recovered in early May after testing positive in mid-April. Miller has battled asthma since childhood.

Jackson spent last season with the Broncos where he had two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and 71 tackles. He was suspended for the last two games of the season after failing a drugs test.

