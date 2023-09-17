Open Menu

Brook Makes England's Cricket World Cup Squad As Roy Misses Out

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2023 | 07:20 PM

London, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Harry Brook has been selected for England's Cricket World Cup squad after Jason Roy was dropped to make way for the dynamic young batsman.

Roy was included in England's provisional 15-man squad, but the selectors made a last-minute switch by naming Brook instead for the tournament in India.

Roy missed the recent one-day internationals against New Zealand because of back spasms, leaving him unable to hold off the mounting calls for the big-hitting Brook to be selected.

Brook was part of the England Test side that rescued a 2-2 Ashes series draw against Australia earlier this season and also impressed with his powerful stroke-play for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

It was reported England white-ball coach Matthew Mott made the call to deliver the bad news to Roy, having finalised the squad with captain Jos Buttler, selector Luke Wright and managing director of men's cricket Rob Key.

"The strength of the group has meant that we have had to make some tough decisions on world-class players, with Jason Roy missing out and Harry Brook coming into the squad," Wright said.

"We have selected a squad we are confident can go to India and win the World Cup. We are blessed with an incredibly strong group of white-ball players which was underlined by the performances in the series win against a very good New Zealand team." Roy has played more one-day internationals than any other England player since they were crowned world champions in 2019, appearing 32 times.

It was his throw led to the run out which sealed the 50-over World Cup for England in the 2019 final against New Zealand.

But it is understood concerns over his fitness formed part of the decision, combined with his waning form, as the selectors looked to find a spot for Brook.

Roy's output has diminished from a career average of 42.79 at the end of the 2019 final to just 31.78 subsequently.

He had already lost his Twenty20 place on the eve of the short-form World Cup last year, which was also won by England.

In Roy's absence, Dawid Malan is set to open the batting for England alongside Jonny Bairstow.

England will travel with eight of the squad that triumphed on home soil in the last World Cup.

Brook has played just six ODIs but is viewed as a future all-format star.

He was unable to make a watertight case for inclusion as he scored 37 in three innings during Roy's absence against New Zealand, but his versatility and huge promise ultimately counted in his favour.

England Test captain Ben Stokes, who came out of ODI retirement last month, was included in the squad, alongside Surrey pace bowler Gus Atkinson, who only made his ODI debut against New Zealand earlier this month.

England play New Zealand in their opening match of the World Cup on October 5, with the 10-team tournament running until November 19.

England World Cup squad:Jos Buttler (capt), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakessmg/ea

