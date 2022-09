Brother of Paul Pogba charged over extortion case

Paris, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The elder brother of Paul Pogba has been charged and detained over the alleged extortion of the French international footballer, a source close to the case said Saturday.

"We are going to challenge this decision," Mathias Pogba's lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou, told French broadcaster BFMTV, insisting that his client had committed no criminal offence.

A judicial source said that four other people being held and questioned over the case, aged between 27 and 36, had also been charged and detained.

The five have been held in custody since Tuesday and Wednesday.

Paul Pogba filed a complaint with Turin prosecutors on July 16, saying he was the target of a 13-million-euro blackmail plot.

According to sources close to the Pogba family contacted by AFP, large sums of money are being demanded from Paul Pogba if he wants to avoid the dissemination of allegedly compromising videos.

French prosecutors launched an investigation on September 2. It is being handled jointly by the French police's anti-gang and central crime units.