UrduPoint.com

Brother Of Paul Pogba Charged Over Extortion Case

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Brother of Paul Pogba charged over extortion case

Paris, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The elder brother of Paul Pogba has been charged and detained over the alleged extortion of the French international footballer, a source close to the case said Saturday.

"We are going to challenge this decision," Mathias Pogba's lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou, told French broadcaster BFMTV, insisting that his client had committed no criminal offence.

A judicial source said that four other people being held and questioned over the case, aged between 27 and 36, had also been charged and detained.

The five have been held in custody since Tuesday and Wednesday.

Paul Pogba filed a complaint with Turin prosecutors on July 16, saying he was the target of a 13-million-euro blackmail plot.

According to sources close to the Pogba family contacted by AFP, large sums of money are being demanded from Paul Pogba if he wants to avoid the dissemination of allegedly compromising videos.

French prosecutors launched an investigation on September 2. It is being handled jointly by the French police's anti-gang and central crime units.

Related Topics

Police Turin Money July September Criminals Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

41 minutes ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

10 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

10 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.