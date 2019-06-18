(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nicosia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Muslim Brotherhood accused Egyptian authorities of being responsible for Mohamed Morsi's "deliberate slow death" after the former Islamist president died after falling ill in a Cairo court on Monday.

The Egyptian authorities "put him in solitary confinement... they witheld medication and gave him disgusting food... they did not give him the most basic human rights," the Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice political party said in a statement published on its website.