UrduPoint.com

Brown Takes Celtics Back To Top Of The East, Bucks Lose To Nets

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Brown takes Celtics back to top of the East, Bucks lose to Nets

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Jaylen Brown scored 36 points as the Boston Celtics returned to the top of the Eastern Conference standings with a 121-109 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

The Celtics (23-10) moved above Milwaukee (22-10) into first place after the Bucks fell to a 118-110 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Brown scored 23 of his 36 in the fourth quarter as Boston picked up just their second win in seven games, outscoring the Timberwolves 33-23 in the last quarter.

Jayson Tatum scored 30 points for the Celtics, the 17th time he and Brown have both scored 30 or more in the same game.

Brown had missed his first seven 3-point attempts and the momentum shifted when he sank three early in the fourth.

"You have just got to play through it," said Brown.

"This game will take you high and then take you low. I stayed with it and I was able to get over the hump," he added.

"It was super important to get this win, we have been in a little rut, it felt good to get back on the winning side." The top spot is up for grabs again on Sunday when the Celtics host the Bucks, who will be looking to bounce back from their loss at Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant scored 24 points and Brooklyn managed to stop Milwaukee's star Giannis Antetokounmpo from scoring in the fourth quarter.

"I think we were locked in all night on both sides of the ball, it was a great team win," said Durant.

The Nets, fourth placed in the East, have now won eight in a row and have a 19-7 record since Jacque Vaughn took over from Steve Nash as head coach.

The Philadelphia 76ers completed a seven-game homestand sweep beating the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114.

Joel Embiid scored 44 points and James Harden provided a career-best 21 assists as part of a triple-double.

Kawhi Leonard top-scored for the Clippers with 28 points, with Paul George adding 22 but only five in the second half.

It is the first time since the 1977/78 season that the 76ers swept a seven-game homestand and it has seen them improve to a 19-12 record and rise to fifth in the East.

DeMar DeRozan's jumper in the final second clinched a 118-177 win for the Chicago Bulls over the New York Knicks.

RJ Barrett had a season-high 44 points for the Knicks while Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 33 points.

The Orlando Magic picked up their eighth win in nine games with a 133-113 win over the struggling San Antonio Spurs.

Orlando welcomed back Wendell Carter Jr and Gary Harris after lengthy injury absences -- both entering from the bench.

Cole Anthony top scored with 23 points off the bench, while German Franz Wagner added 21 points.

Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 11 assists as the Western Conference leading Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trailblazers 120-107.

It was the third win in a row and sixth in the last seven for Denver who had Michael Porter Jr back in the team after missing 13 games with a heel injury. Porter scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Jamal Murray, still managing his return from knee surgery, had 25 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

The Memphis Grizzlies are level on 20-11 with Denver after they beat the Phoenix Suns 125-100 with 24 points and ten rebounds from Jaren Jackson Jr. Brandon Clarke was 10 of 10 from the free throw line as he put up 24 points from the bench.

Third-placed New Orleans Pelicans recovered from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to earn a 128-125 overtime win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the absence of leading scorer Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III top scored with 23 points.

The Washington Wizards (13-21) had lost ten of their last 11 outings but enjoyed a surprise 125-11 win at the Sacramento Kings (17-14) with Kyle Kuzma scoring 32 points.

LeBron James scored 34 points but the Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 13-19 with a 134-130 loss at home to the Charlotte Hornets.

Related Topics

Washington German Portland Brandon San Antonio Los Angeles George Same Gary Jackson Charlotte Orlando Sacramento Oklahoma City Memphis Milwaukee Phoenix New Orleans Boston Philadelphia Denver Chicago New York Sunday All From Top Coach

Recent Stories

146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam to be obse ..

146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam to be observed tomorrow

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz underlines need for increasing IT expor ..

PM Shehbaz underlines need for increasing IT exports

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beij ..

Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beijing in 'Difficult Position'

13 hours ago
 Sindh High Court orders Sindh finance department t ..

Sindh High Court orders Sindh finance department to submit funds' details releas ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.