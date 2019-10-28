Brown triumphs in 'win or bust' Portugal Masters

(@FahadShabbir)

Vilamoura, Portugal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :England's Steven Brown won his maiden European Tour title with a nail-biting one-shot victory at the Portugal Masters on Sunday, keeping his playing privileges for 2020 in what he termed a "win or bust" weekend.

The unheralded 32-year-old entered the last week of the regular season down at 150th in the rankings and started the final day three shots off the pace.

However, a final round 66 gave him victory ahead of South African duo Brandon Stone and Justin Walters.

Walters also finished second in Portugal in 2013 to keep hold of his card just weeks after the death of his mother and after losing his father this summer, he was runner-up once again, but also made sure of his card for 2020.

"You just never know with this game," Brown told europeantour.com.

"It's crazy to think how well I've played the last month to how bad it was the first two thirds of the year. I never thought this was going to happen. I was just counting down ready for Tour school to get my game ready for that.

"The last few weeks I've had a calmness in my head. Even today, I liked the fact that I had to go for it and I wasn't just trying to have a good result. That's probably the difference."