UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Browns' Johnson Hospitalized With Lacerated Liver

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

Browns' Johnson hospitalized with lacerated liver

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson was recovering in a local hospital on Thursday after suffering a lacerated liver when a teammate landed on him during a practice session.

The 28-year-old defender was taken to the hospital on Wednesday with an abdominal injury and tests revealed the rupture.

"Kevin is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for at least another 24 hours for observation," the Browns said in a statement Thursday.

Johnson, the 16th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans, has made 164 career tackles with 19 pass deflections, an interception, a fumble recovery and a quarterback sack.

Johnson suffered a concussion in the opening game of the 2018 campaign and missed the rest of the season before being released by Houston in 2019. He played with Buffalo last year and joined the Browns in April.

Related Topics

Cleveland Buffalo Houston April 2015 2018 2019

Recent Stories

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

21 minutes ago

Emirates to operate special flights to five cities ..

1 hour ago

NHA chairman visits Pindi-Lahore section of N-5

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, SEDD discuss efforts to incre ..

1 hour ago

AED885 million profits reported by listed investme ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.