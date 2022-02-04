UrduPoint.com

'Bruised' Root To Captain England In West Indies After Ashes Flop

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 05:40 PM

'Bruised' Root to captain England in West Indies after Ashes flop

London, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Joe Root was confirmed as England's Test captain for next month's tour of the West Indies by interim managing director Andrew Strauss on Friday despite leading the side in a woeful 4-0 series loss in Australia.

But batting coach Graham Thorpe is the latest senior member of team management to pay the price for the Ashes humiliation, following the departures of managing director Ashley Giles and head coach Chris Silverwood.

Ex-England captain Strauss, who has replaced Giles on a temporary basis, said Root would remain in charge for the red-ball tour of the Caribbean, with the first Test starting on March 8.

"It's probably worth saying at this stage that Joe Root will be captaining the side in the West Indies," Strauss told reporters.

"Having spoken to him it is absolutely clear the extent of his commitment to moving this England Test team forward. He's got incredible motivation and energy to do that.

"He's bruised, hugely disappointed by what went on in the Ashes and I think it goes without saying there are many others in the same boat on that one, but he has the respect of the players, they all play for him and obviously he sets a magnificent example both on and off the field.

"I'm very happy to give him my support and make sure we have the right structure around him to take pressure off him and make sure he can do his job."A brief statement from the England and Wales cricket board confirmed Thorpe's exit by saying: "Graham Thorpe has left his position as England men's assistant coach."

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Job Same Price Wales March All From Coach

Recent Stories

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

22 minutes ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

2 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

2 hours ago
 Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

2 hours ago
 Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan ..

Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan announced

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>