Brumbies back on top, Barrett returns to lead Blues to victory

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :ACT Brumbies bounced back from a first defeat to claim the outright Super Rugby Pacific lead at the weekend, but admitted their title credentials cannot be gauged until they face New Zealand opposition.

The Brumbies celebrated the 150th Super Rugby cap for their Wallabies prop James Slipper with a 33-12 win over Fijian Drua in Brisbane.

Seven days earlier in the same city the Brumbies had fallen to their first defeat of the season at the hands of the Queensland Reds, who drew level on top of the table.

But with the Reds not playing this weekend, the Brumbies' bonus point win lifted them four points clear of the Auckland Blues and Canterbury Crusaders, who both maintained their winning streaks to share second place.

The Brumbies have played one more game than their near rivals and will have a bye next week before the trans-Tasman matches begin.

"The competition kind of starts now," said Brumbies captain Nic White.

"If you told me at the start of the season we'd be 7-1, I'd have taken it for sure but it's just a foot in the door," he said.

"It's given us an opportunity, that's all. The Kiwis are the measuring stick and we are keen to throw some punches and see how we go." The Brumbies' win was based around the power of their forwards, with four of the five tries coming from rolling mauls near the tryline.

Fullback Tom Wright scored two tries, matched by Drua winger Onisi Ratave who crossed twice in the second half.

In Hamilton, All Blacks star Beauden Barrett returned from injury to lead the Blues to a 25-0 shutout of the Waikato Chiefs.

Barrett suffered a worrying head knock two weeks ago in his first match since suffering concussion against Ireland in November.

But the accomplished fly-half showed no ill-effects and produced a stirring attacking display as the Blues overcame three yellow cards to notch a fifth successive win.