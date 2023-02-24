UrduPoint.com

Brunei Celebrates National Day With Parade, Performances

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 05:10 PM

BRUNEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Brunei held a massive parade and performances with about 7,000 participants in the capital on Thursday to celebrate its 39th National Day.

Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, together with other members of the royal family, attended the celebration at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar 'Ali Saifuddien and inspected the guard of honor.

Participants comprising seven groups, ranging from various sectors of the armed forces, education institutions, indigenous ethnic groups, and public associations, took part in this year's national day parade and performances.

With Achieving the National Vision continuing to be the theme for this year's celebration, the event emphasizes that every sector involved in the country's development has its responsibility in making the Brunei Vision 2035 a success.

Brunei declared independence in 1984, with about 440,000 total population in 2021.

