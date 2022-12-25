UrduPoint.com

Brunei Launches Nationwide Recycling Day Initiative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Brunei launches nationwide recycling day initiative

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Dec. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) --:-- A total of 1,919.2 kg of scrap paper were collected with a nationwide recycling day initiative being held in Brunei on Saturday, said the country's Department of Environment, Parks and Recreation under the Ministry of Development.

According to the department, with the cooperation and support of four local recycling companies, 1,919.2 kg of scrap paper, 134.3 kg of cardboard boxes, 417.8 kg of plastic bottles, 224.7 liters of used cooking oil and 428 units of e-waste were collected during the event.

The waste was transported to recycling companies to be processed either domestically or exported overseas for further recycling processes.

