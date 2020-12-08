UrduPoint.com
Brunei reports 1 new COVID-19 case, 152 in total

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Brunei reported one new imported case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the national tally to 152.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, the case is a 39-year-old man arriving at Brunei on Nov. 27 from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The man reportedly showed no signs of infection and is currently being treated at the National Isolation Center.

The Ministry of Health has identified a total of six contacts and all contacts have undergone the COVID-19 swab tests and were confirmed negative. All contacts are undergoing quarantine.

With the detection of this latest case, there are two active cases being treated at the National Isolation Centre. A total of 11 imported cases have been confirmed since the last local infection case on May 6, 2020.

At present, Brunei has recorded 216 days without COVID-19 local infection cases.

Meanwhile, 613 individuals are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation at the monitoring centers provided by the government, who have arrived in the country after traveling abroad.

There have been three deaths resulted from COVID-19 in Brunei and a total of 147 patients have recovered.

Meanwhile, The Ministry of Health reminded the public to practice their social responsibilities by maintaining personal hygiene, practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette, recommended to wear a face mask in crowded public places and if feeling unwell, not to go to public places and attend social gatherings.

