Brunei reports 143 new COVID-19 cases

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Brunei reported 143 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the national tally to 4,957.

According to the Ministry of Health, all the new cases are local infections.

While the source of infection of 85 local cases is still under investigation, two new clusters have been detected and one cluster has been closed with no new cases in the cluster for 28 days, which brought the total number of active clusters to 89.

Currently 1,590 active cases are being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center, with nine of them in critical condition and 21 other patients under close monitoring.

A total of 3,335 recoveries and 32 deaths have been reported so far in the country.