UrduPoint.com

Brunei Reports 143 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 07:40 PM

Brunei reports 143 new COVID-19 cases

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Brunei reported 143 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the national tally to 4,957.

According to the Ministry of Health, all the new cases are local infections.

While the source of infection of 85 local cases is still under investigation, two new clusters have been detected and one cluster has been closed with no new cases in the cluster for 28 days, which brought the total number of active clusters to 89.

Currently 1,590 active cases are being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center, with nine of them in critical condition and 21 other patients under close monitoring.

A total of 3,335 recoveries and 32 deaths have been reported so far in the country.

Related Topics

Brunei All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing economic co ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing economic cooperation with Estonia

28 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja’s special message for cricket fans

Ramiz Raja’s special message for cricket fans

2 hours ago
 Atif Aslam is excited about his first ever drama s ..

Atif Aslam is excited about his first ever drama serial Sang-e-Mah

2 hours ago
 Cricket Australia monitors situation after Kiwis's ..

Cricket Australia monitors situation after Kiwis's unilateral withdrawal from Pa ..

2 hours ago
 82,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

82,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 OPPO Takes Photographers and Content Creators to K ..

OPPO Takes Photographers and Content Creators to Kalash for the ‘Discover the ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.