Brunei Reports 1,465 New COVID-19 Cases, Total At 123,422

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2022 | 03:40 PM

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) --:Brunei reported 1,465 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the national tally to 123,422.

All the new cases were local infections, the country's health ministry said.

As of Friday, 59.

4 percent of Brunei's 420,000 population had received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, while more than 94 percent of Brunei's population have received one dose and two doses.

The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm are administered in Brunei.

The health ministry reported two more deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 180.

