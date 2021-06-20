Brunei reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases, 255 cases in total

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Brunei reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 255.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, case 254 is a 36-year-old man and case 255 is a 45-year-old man. They arrived in the country from Indonesia on June 6 and have no symptoms of infection.

Investigation and contact tracing have found no close contacts as they were quarantined upon arrival.

The new cases were being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center, and six other active cases were in a stable condition.

With the detection of the new case, a total of 114 imported cases have been confirmed since the last local infection case on May 6, 2020. Brunei has recorded 410 days without local COVID-19 infection cases.

Brunei also reported one recovery on Sunday. There have been a total of 244 recovered patients and three deaths reported from COVID-19 so far.