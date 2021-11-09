UrduPoint.com

Brunei Reports 41 New COVID-19 Cases

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Brunei reported 41 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 13,905.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, the newly recorded cases included 40 local infections and one imported case.

While the source of 11 local infections was still under investigation, three new clusters have been detected and three clusters closed, as no new cases were reported in the clusters for 28 days.

The total number of active clusters stands at 177.

There are a total of 13,008 recoveries and 803 active cases still being treated and monitored in Brunei. So far 94 patients have died in the country.

