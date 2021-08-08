Brunei reports 7 new local COVID-19 cases after zero community infection for over 450 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) --:Brunei reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including seven local infections and one imported case, bringing the national tally to 347.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, five of the seven local cases have been related to a monitoring center in Brunei, forming a new cluster.

These cases had no history of traveling abroad in recent months.

The remaining two local cases have unidentified origins of infection with mild signs of infections but no overseas traveling history.

Meanwhile, the imported case is a 37-year-old man who arrived in the country on July 30 from the middle East via Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The health ministry said that contact tracing for all of these new cases is still actively running.