UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brunei Reports New Confirmed COVID-19 Case, 207 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 04:30 PM

Brunei reports new confirmed COVID-19 case, 207 in total

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :-- Brunei reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 207.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, the case is a 31-year-old woman who arrived in the country from Britain on March 14.

Three close contacts for this case all tested negative.

This new case is being treated and monitored in the National Isolation Center with the other 12 active cases, who are all in a stable condition.

There have been three deaths reported from COVID-19 so far in the country and 191 patients have recovered.

Related Topics

Brunei March Women Sunday All From

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 r ..

1 hour ago

ADFD allocates AED735 million to &#039;Abu Dhabi E ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala to invest in premium ophthalmic lens inno ..

2 hours ago

SZBA announces shortlists for ‘Contribution to D ..

3 hours ago

China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, all from overs ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Tunisia discuss trade cooperation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.