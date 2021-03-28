Brunei reports new confirmed COVID-19 case, 207 in total

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :-- Brunei reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 207.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, the case is a 31-year-old woman who arrived in the country from Britain on March 14.

Three close contacts for this case all tested negative.

This new case is being treated and monitored in the National Isolation Center with the other 12 active cases, who are all in a stable condition.

There have been three deaths reported from COVID-19 so far in the country and 191 patients have recovered.