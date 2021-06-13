Brunei reports new imported COVID-19 case, 250 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Brunei reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 250.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, the patient is a 42-year-old woman who arrived in the country from Indonesia on May 30, and has no symptoms of infection.

Investigation and contact tracing have confirmed no close contacts for the infection, as she was quarantined upon arrival in the country.

The new case is being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center with seven other active cases, who are all in stable condition.

With the detection of the new case, a total of 109 imported cases have been confirmed since the last local infection case on May 6, 2020. Brunei has recorded 403 days without local COVID-19 infection cases.

There have been three deaths and 239 recovered patients reported from COVID-19 so far in Brunei.