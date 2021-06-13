UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brunei Reports New Imported COVID-19 Case, 250 In Total

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Brunei reports new imported COVID-19 case, 250 in total

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Brunei reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 250.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, the patient is a 42-year-old woman who arrived in the country from Indonesia on May 30, and has no symptoms of infection.

Investigation and contact tracing have confirmed no close contacts for the infection, as she was quarantined upon arrival in the country.

The new case is being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center with seven other active cases, who are all in stable condition.

With the detection of the new case, a total of 109 imported cases have been confirmed since the last local infection case on May 6, 2020. Brunei has recorded 403 days without local COVID-19 infection cases.

There have been three deaths and 239 recovered patients reported from COVID-19 so far in Brunei.

Related Topics

Indonesia Brunei May Women Sunday 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

4 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

14 minutes ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

49 minutes ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in Finance and Investment Committ ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,969 new COVID-19 cases, 1,946 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.