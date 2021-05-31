UrduPoint.com
Brunei Reports One New Imported COVID-19 Case, 243 Cases In Total

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 03:30 PM

Brunei reports one new imported COVID-19 case, 243 cases in total

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Brunei reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 243.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, the new case was a 42-year-old man who arrived from Manila, the Philippines on May 19. Investigation and contact tracing have found no close contacts of the imported case as he was quarantined upon arrival in the Southeast Asian country.

The new case is being treated and monitored in the National Isolation Center with eight other active cases, which are all in stable condition.

With the detection of this case, a total of 102 imported cases have been confirmed in Brunei since the last local infection case on May 6, 2020. Brunei has recorded 390 days without local COVID-19 infection cases.

There have been three deaths and 231 recoveries from the pandemic in Brunei.

