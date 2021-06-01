UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brunei Reports One New Imported COVID-19 Case, 244 Cases In Total

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Brunei reports one new imported COVID-19 case, 244 cases in total

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Brunei reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 244.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, the new case was a 33-year-old man who arrived from Manila, the Philippines on May 19. He is asymptomatic.

Investigation and contact tracing have found no close contacts of the imported case as he had been quarantined upon arrival in the Southeast Asian country.

The new case is being treated and monitored in the National Isolation Center with nine other active cases, who are all in a stable condition.

With the detection of this case, a total of 103 imported cases have been confirmed in Brunei since the last local infection case on May 6, 2020. Brunei has recorded 391 days without local COVID-19 infection cases.

There have been three deaths and 231 recoveries from the pandemic in Brunei

Related Topics

Man Manila Brunei Philippines May 2020 All From Asia

Recent Stories

France-returned man allegedly kills wife in Lahore

8 minutes ago

UAE to host FIFA World Cup 2022, AFC Asian Cup 202 ..

19 minutes ago

Young girl shot dead in sargodha

12 minutes ago

No One Going to 'Sanitize' Russian-US Agenda Ahead ..

12 minutes ago

Japan to Begin COVID-19 Vaccinations at Workplaces ..

12 minutes ago

Seoul Wants to Revive Tourism to North Korea's Mou ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.