Brunei reports one new imported COVID-19 case, 244 cases in total

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Brunei reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 244.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, the new case was a 33-year-old man who arrived from Manila, the Philippines on May 19. He is asymptomatic.

Investigation and contact tracing have found no close contacts of the imported case as he had been quarantined upon arrival in the Southeast Asian country.

The new case is being treated and monitored in the National Isolation Center with nine other active cases, who are all in a stable condition.

With the detection of this case, a total of 103 imported cases have been confirmed in Brunei since the last local infection case on May 6, 2020. Brunei has recorded 391 days without local COVID-19 infection cases.

There have been three deaths and 231 recoveries from the pandemic in Brunei