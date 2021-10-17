Brunei reports record high of 504 daily COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Oct. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) --:Brunei reported 504 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a record daily rise, bringing the total tally to 10,860.

A previous record daily high was reported two days ago on Oct. 15 with 423 new COVID-19 cases.

Before the detection of seven local cases on Aug. 7, Brunei has kept a record of 457 days without community infections, with the accumulated number of confirmed cases standing at 340 at that time.

All the newly recorded cases were local infections.

While the source of 203 local infections was still under investigation, four new clusters have been detected and three clusters closed following no new detected cases in the clusters for 28 days, bringing the total number of active clusters to 170.

There are currently 2,741 active cases being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center. A total of 8,045 recoveries and 74 deaths from the pandemic have so far been reported in the country.