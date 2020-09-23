UrduPoint.com
Brunei Sends 30 Army Personnel To Lebanon Peace-keeping Mission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 03:30 PM

Brunei sends 30 army personnel to Lebanon peace-keeping mission

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :A flag handover ceremony for 30 Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) personnel was held on Wednesday at Bolkiah Garrison, the country's defense ministry said.

According to the defense ministry, the 30 RBAF personnel will join the Malaysian Battalion 850-8 peacekeeping mission to the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The ceremony was presided with the handing of Brunei's national flag by Major General (U) Haji Hamzah, Commander of RBAF to Major Zulazri, Head of Brunei's Contingent. The contingent of 30 RBAF personnel will leave Brunei on Wednesday.

The defense ministry said RBAF has served UNIFIL since 2008 and has sent 34 officers and 278 RBAF personnel. Brunei will continue to support the United Nation's initiatives in maintaining peace and stability in Lebanon.

