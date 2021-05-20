UrduPoint.com
Brunei Suspends COVID-19 Green Lane Arrangement With Singapore

Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Brunei suspends COVID-19 green lane arrangement with Singapore

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) --:Brunei will temporarily suspend the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) Arrangement with Singapore effective from Thursday until further notice.

According to Brunei's Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the country made the decision as it continues to review the risk assessment of all countries, areas and regions affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travelers who have already been approved to enter Brunei under the RGL arrangement with Singapore can only continue to do so by 7:00 p.m. local time on Thursday.

The PMO said that after this period, all travelers from Singapore would be required to undergo self-isolation at hotel accommodation for a period as determined by the Ministry of Health's risk assessment.

Brunei reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, maintaining the national tally at 235.

