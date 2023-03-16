Brunei to reach 740 mln USD in agriculture, fishery production: minister

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) --:The agriculture and fishery in Brunei are seeing growth, with production expected to reach 1 billion Brunei Dollars (740 million U.S. dollars) in the next few years, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism Haji Abdul Manaf said.

According to the local daily Borneo Bulletin on Thursday, the minister said in response to a Legislative Council member's queries that the production of agriculture and fishery sectors had increased from 781 million Brunei dollars in 2021 to 857 million Brunei dollars last year.

The minister said the Southeast Asian sultanate started exporting agricultural products such as eggs to Singapore in November last year while trying to do the same for other countries. (1 Brunei Dollar equals 0.74 U.S. dollars)