Brunei To See Hazy Weather Conditions In August

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 02:00 PM

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) --:The Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department has said the country will experience hazy weather conditions in August due to dry weather across Southeast Asia.

The government agency said at its website on Wednesday that given the possibility of an El Nino phenomenon during the southwest monsoon, suppressed rainfall activity along with rising air temperatures and low relative humidity is expected.

The department has said that during the southwest monsoon this year, which started in the last week of May and is expected to last until the end of September, dry and hot weather conditions are expected in the coming months, with daily maximum temperatures likely to rise, reaching 34 degree Celsius or above in the afternoon.

The southwest monsoon is a period known for active development of tropical storms and typhoon systems over the northwest Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea.

