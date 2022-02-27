UrduPoint.com

Brunei's Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 3,000 For Five Straight Days

Published February 27, 2022

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Feb. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) --:Brunei reported 3,969 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, another record daily high, bringing the national tally to 55,485.

As a country of 420,000 people, Brunei saw its daily cases exceeding the 3,000 mark for five straight days since Tuesday -- also the latest in a series of record-breaking days for infections in the Southeast Asian country.

The newly recorded cases were all local infections, the health ministry said.

Of the new cases, 2,974 were from Antigen Rapid Test (ART) results uploaded to the health ministry's portal, whereas 995 were from 3,272 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) laboratory tests performed in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said earlier that the country is going through the third wave of COVID-19 and the number of cases is expected to increase beyond the total reported during the second wave, with the Omicron variant replacing the Delta variant as the dominant variant.

