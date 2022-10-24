(@FahadShabbir)

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Brunei's economy decreased by 4.4 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022, statistical figures released on Friday showed.

According to the country's Department of Economic Planning and Statistics at the Ministry of Finance and Economy, a decrease of 9.3 percent in crude oil and natural gas production led to a fall in the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter, which was valued at 4.5 billion Brunei Dollars (3.

2 billion U.S. dollars) at constant prices.

The oil and gas sector declined due to a decrease in crude oil production. Natural gas production decreased from 31.5 million cubic meters per day in the second quarter of 2021 to 27.3 million cubic meters per day in the second quarter of 2022.

However, there was a 1 percent growth in the non-oil and gas sector, which was supported by an increase in sub sectors such as downstream, air transport, communication and fishery.