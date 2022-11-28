KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah will make a special visit to Malaysia to strengthen bilateral ties on Monday, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said.

Malaysia and Brunei have a special relationship which is based on a common heritage, culture and close people-to-people relations, the ministry said in a statement.

"Building on this special relationship, both leaders will take the opportunity of this visit to take stock of the progress of existing cooperation as well as explore new potentials for a more comprehensive partnership that can mutually benefit the two countries," it said.

In 2021, Brunei was Malaysia's 30th largest trading partner and the 6th largest within ASEAN with total trade amounting to 8.03 billion Ringgit (about 1.79 billion U.S. Dollars).