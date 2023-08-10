Open Menu

Brush Fire Destroys Apartment Building In U.S. Texas

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2023 | 01:30 PM

HOUSTON, Aug. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) --:A brush fire has burnt about 50 acres as of early Wednesday in Cedar Park, a suburban city north of Austin, Texas, destroying an apartment building while damaging three others, officials said.

An apartment complex, 95 townhomes and nearby businesses were ordered to evacuate Tuesday night, according to a news release from Cedar Park police. One minor was reportedly injured.

Most of the 11 active fires across Texas, including the one in Cedar Park, were largely contained on Wednesday, said a Texas Tribune report.

Texas A&M Forest Service, which monitors wildfire conditions in the state, raised the preparedness level to its second-highest rating this week, citing a surge in fire activity as hot temperatures and dry conditions continue.

"Critical fire weather is forecast for regions of the state where vegetation has been primed by persistent hot and dry weather over the past six weeks," the forest service said on Wednesday. According to the service, at least 8,500 acres of land have burnt across the state since Aug. 1.

