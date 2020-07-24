UrduPoint.com
Brussels Airlines Sees 'long-term Perspective' After Rescue Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Brussels Airlines sees 'long-term perspective' after rescue package

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Brussels Airlines welcomed Friday a long-term rescue package finalised with the Belgian government and parent company Lufthansa.

"I am very grateful for the support and confidence that we have received," said CEO Dieter Vranckx in a statement.

"Lufthansa has given us the means to achieve our recovery, offering Brussels Airlines a future with long-term perspectives," he added.

The airline has suffered alongside the entire aviation sector from the pandemic.

The agreement concluded on Tuesday provides a loan of 290 millions Euros ($337 million) from the Belgian state and a capital injection of 170 million euros from Lufthansa, covering some of the airline's losses.

Brussels Airlines plans to use the money for restructuring, which will see it shed around a quarter of its jobs -- affecting around 1,000 people.

Lufthansa, the leading European transport group, was itself handed a nine billion euro bailout last month from the German government.

