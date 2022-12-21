Brussels approves German state takeover of gas giant Uniper

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The European Commission on Tuesday conditionally approved the nationalisation of troubled German gas giant Uniper after it was pushed to the brink of collapse following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Commission also gave the green light to the nationalisation of the German subsidiary of Russian gas giant Gazprom in order to save the gas supplier from bankruptcy.

Starved of Russian deliveries, Uniper was left facing bankruptcy, prompting the German government to announce it would nationalise the firm over fears its failure could send shockwaves through Europe's top economy.

Shareholders on Monday backed the deal "by a large majority" in a vote at an extraordinary general meeting, Uniper said in a statement.

The vote was seen as a formality after the majority shareholder, Finnish state-owned energy company Fortum, agreed to the measures in September.

Ahead of Monday's vote, company CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach said that "by stabilising the company, the Federal government recognises the central role that Uniper plays for the security of supply in Germany and Europe".

Earlier Monday, the German government and Uniper had concluded a framework agreement related to the rescue package.

Berlin had initially agreed to an eight-billion-euro ($8.5- billion) cash injection for Uniper, but the debt-laden company said last month the government would need to spend an additional 25 billion Euros.