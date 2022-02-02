Brussels backs gas, nuclear for sustainable investment label

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The European Commission announced Wednesday it backs giving a sustainable finance label to both nuclear power and natural gas to encourage investments it hopes will speed the transition to a greener economy.

"Renewables are already included in the taxonomy following the adoption of the first delegated acts, so today, we're setting out how gas and nuclear could make a contribution in the difficult transition to climate neutrality," EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness said.