UrduPoint.com

Brussels Backs Gas, Nuclear For Sustainable Investment Label

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Brussels backs gas, nuclear for sustainable investment label

Brussels, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The European Commission announced Wednesday it backs giving a sustainable finance label to both nuclear power and natural gas to encourage investments it hopes will speed the transition to a greener economy.

"Renewables are already included in the taxonomy following the adoption of the first delegated acts, so today, we're setting out how gas and nuclear could make a contribution in the difficult transition to climate neutrality," EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness said.

Related Topics

Nuclear Gas

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency’s Approval of Develop ..

2 minutes ago
 Bangladesh exporters get orders of 16 mln USD in l ..

Bangladesh exporters get orders of 16 mln USD in large exposition

4 seconds ago
 61 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

61 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

5 seconds ago
 Two Afghan journalists released after Taliban dete ..

Two Afghan journalists released after Taliban detention

7 seconds ago
 Morocco's trade deficit up 25 pct in 2021

Morocco's trade deficit up 25 pct in 2021

8 seconds ago
 Haleem vows to keep exposing corrupt practices of ..

Haleem vows to keep exposing corrupt practices of PPP Sindh government

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>