Brussels Calls For New Sanctions On Belarus: Statement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 01:00 AM

Brussels calls for new sanctions on Belarus: statement

Brussels, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday called on member states to impose new sanctions against Belarus, which she blamed for an influx of migrants at the Polish border.

The use "of migrants for political purposes is unacceptable", she said in a statement, adding that the EU would also look at how to sanction "third-country airlines" that bring migrants to Belarus.

