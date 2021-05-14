UrduPoint.com
Brussels Denounces Anti-Semitic 'attacks' In EU

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 06:20 PM

Brussels denounces anti-Semitic 'attacks' in EU

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :A senior EU official on Friday denounced what he said had been an outbreak of anti-Semitic attacks against European Jewish communities and buildings.

Margaritis Schinas, the vice-president of the European Commission charged with promoting the European way of life, urged EU member states to act.

Amid a new flare-up in violence between Israel and Palestinian militants, some protests in Europe have seen anti-Semitic slogans and vandalism.

"Deeply concerned by the recent attacks against Jewish communities and premises in the EU," Schinas tweeted.

"These are clear manifestations of anti-Semitism which need to be loudly condemned.

"We stand with our Jewish communities and call on our member states to remain vigilant for their safety." Contacted by AFP, Schinas said he was responding to reports of hostility targeting Jewish communities in Germany, Austria, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Earlier, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman had warned that Germany would not tolerate anti-Semitic demonstrations after protesters burned Israeli flags.

France, meanwhile, has banned a pro-Palestinian protest march that had been planned for Saturday.

Paris police chief Didier Lallement had said he feared the protest would trigger disorder and "acts against synagogues and Israeli interests".

