UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brussels Eyes Extra 5.7 Bn Euros For Syrian Refugees

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Brussels eyes extra 5.7 bn euros for Syrian refugees

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Brussels is pushing to provide 5.7 billion Euros ($6.8 billion) of fresh support to help Turkey and other countries around Syria host refugees from their neighbour's civil war, according to a proposal seen Wednesday.

Under the European Commission plan, 3.5 billion euros would be provided to Turkey from 2021 to 2024 and the remaining 2.2 billion would go mainly to Lebanon and Jordan.

The proposal -- expected to be presented to EU leaders at a summit on Thursday -- comes as part of the bloc's push to improve ties with Turkey after a spike in tensions last year in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The additional funding is seen as a key incentive to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stick to efforts aimed at tackling long-running disputes with Greece and cease controversial gas exploration in the waters around Cyprus.

Turkey currently hosts some 3.7 million refugees from the conflict in Syria and has been used by the EU as a bulwark to help stem the flow of migrants into Europe.

Brussels and Ankara struck a deal in 2016 that has seen the bloc give four billion euros so far to Turkey to help it host the refugees in return for preventing crossings and accepting back arrivals from Greece.

A further two billion euros is still set to be disbursed in the coming years under that agreement.

Erdogan has long demanded more assistance to deal with the refugees and has previously threatened to open Turkey's border if the EU does not stump up additional funds.

The new EU proposal says its future assistance "will gradually move from humanitarian priorities to socio-economic support and development" for refugees who need to build lives in Syria's neighbouring countries after over a decade of war at home.

The plan for the new funding is part of a range of enticements that the bloc is using to try to keep Erdogan on side, with Brussels also offering to modernise a customs union with Turkey and start high-level talks on issues from health to security.

Related Topics

Syria Europe Turkey Threatened Brussels Ankara Cyprus Lebanon Greece Turkish Lira Tayyip Erdogan Border Gas 2016 From Refugee Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

19 CCA squads of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for inter-city ..

11 minutes ago

Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali unfollow all their friends, ..

27 minutes ago

Act as UVAS ambassadors, Vice-Chancellors urges fo ..

30 minutes ago

Director General of Dubai Customs tours Terminal 1 ..

33 minutes ago

TBHF reviews 3 humanitarian â€˜Non-Profitsâ€™ in s ..

41 minutes ago

Chief of Defence Forces Kenya visits calls on Nava ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.