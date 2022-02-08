Brussels, in first, to deduct Poland fine from EU funding

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The European Commission said Tuesday it will this month take the unprecedented step of cutting EU money earmarked for Poland to pay a near 15-million-euro fine Warsaw racked up for refusing to close a lignite mine.

The EU executive has informed Poland of the move, which will happen next week, a commission spokesman, Balazs Ujvari, told AFP.