Brussels, In First, To Deduct Poland Fine From EU Funding

Published February 08, 2022

Brussels, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The European Commission said Tuesday it will this month take the unprecedented step of cutting EU money earmarked for Poland to pay a near 15-million-euro fine Warsaw racked up for refusing to close a lignite mine.

The EU executive has informed Poland of the move, which will happen next week, a commission spokesman, Balazs Ujvari, told AFP.

>