Brussels Okays EU-UK Personal Data Flows

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Brussels okays EU-UK personal data flows

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The European Commission lifted the threat of crucial data flows between Europe and Britain being blocked in a move that would have crippled business activity as it said Friday that privacy safeguards in the UK met European standards.

In a key post-Brexit decision, the EU executive said that British authorities had sufficient measures in place to protect European users' personal data, freeing up data transfers for businesses as well as for police.

The adequacy decision, to be formally adopted by the 27 member states, would ensure that data protection will "never be compromised when personal data travel across the Channel," said EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

