UrduPoint.com

Brussels Plans To Suspend EU Import Duties On Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Brussels plans to suspend EU import duties on Ukraine

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The EU's executive on Wednesday proposed suspending import duties on all products from Ukraine in a bid to help the country's battered economy survive Russia's military assault.

"This far-reaching step is designed to help boost Ukraine's exports to the EU. It will help alleviate the difficult situation of Ukrainian producers and exporters in the face of Russia's military invasion," the European Commission said.

The bloc's economy commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said the "unprecedented" move -- which needs to be approved by EU lawmakers and its 27 member states -- would help keep Ukraine's economy going.

"This is vital to win the war and recover post-war," he tweeted.

"This shows the EU's unwavering commitment to helping Ukraine in its hour of need.

" The proposal from Brussels comes a day after Britain announced it was dropping all tariffs on Ukrainian goods.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said the step followed discussions with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on how best to aid his country's devastated economy.

The bloc says that its bilateral trade with Ukraine hit a record high of 52 billion Euros ($55 billion) in 2021.

The International Monetary Fund warned last week that Moscow's onslaught will cause Ukraine's economy to collapse by 35 percent this year.

Zelensky has said Ukraine needs $7 billion a month to keep its economy afloat amid the "economic losses" and slumping exports caused by Russia.

Related Topics

Exports Import Ukraine Moscow Russia Brussels All From Best Billion

Recent Stories

PCB, CAs to conduct nationwide women trials in May

PCB, CAs to conduct nationwide women trials in May

7 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Iftar a ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Iftar and Dinner in honor of Journali ..

11 minutes ago
 PA Speaker issues strict SOPs for tomorrow session

PA Speaker issues strict SOPs for tomorrow session

17 minutes ago
 LCCI felicitates FBR new Chairman

LCCI felicitates FBR new Chairman

35 minutes ago
 Russia, US Exchange Yaroshenko for Ex-Marine Reed ..

Russia, US Exchange Yaroshenko for Ex-Marine Reed After Lengthy Negotiations - M ..

26 minutes ago
 SECP for making high value illiquid assets accessi ..

SECP for making high value illiquid assets accessible to smaller investors

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.