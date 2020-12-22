Brussels Recommends EU Members Lift UK Travel Bans
Tue 22nd December 2020 | 07:00 PM
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The European Commission recommended Tuesday that EU member states lift the blanket bans some have imposed on arrivals from Britain to allow essential journeys to resume.
"Flight and train bans should be discontinued given the need to ensure essential travel and avoid supply chain disruptions," a statement from the EU executive said.