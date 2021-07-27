UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brussels Says 70% Of EU Adults Have At Least One Covid Shot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Brussels says 70% of EU adults have at least one Covid shot

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday that 70 percent of adults in the bloc have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Overall, 57 percent of over-18s are now fully vaccinated across the 27 nations, she said in a statement.

"These figures put Europe among the world leaders," von der Leyen said.

"But we need to keep up the effort." The European Commission president sounded a warning over the "very dangerous" Delta variant of the virus that has increasingly taken hold on the continent and seen infection rates begin to tick up again.

"I therefore call on everyone - who has the opportunity - to be vaccinated.

For their own health and to protect others," she said.

The European Commission -- which has been in charge of securing vaccinations for the bloc -- had earlier set the target of getting 70 percent of adults fully vaccinated by the end of summer.

Von der Leyen said on July 10 that the EU had delivered enough vaccines to reach that level.

The inoculation drive in the bloc has picked up speed dramatically after a bumpy start due to supply shortfalls that saw it lag behind pacesetters like the United States, Britain and Israel.

Related Topics

World Israel Europe United States July

Recent Stories

Khadija Siddiqui case: Shah Hussain early release ..

6 minutes ago

PMD predicts chances of light rain in Karachi

17 seconds ago

FBR notifies committee for integration of business ..

19 seconds ago

China's Nanjing tightens restrictive measures to s ..

20 seconds ago

Police arrest five Afghans in murder case in kohat ..

22 seconds ago

Myanmar Election Commission Cancels 2020 General E ..

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.