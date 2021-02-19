UrduPoint.com
Brussels To Allow Post-Brexit UK Data Flows

Fri 19th February 2021

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The European Commission on Friday said that privacy safeguards in Britain met European standards, lifting the possibility of crucial data flows from the EU to the UK being halted under post-Brexit ties.

In a statement, the EU executive said that Britain had sufficient measures in place to protect European users' personal data, freeing up data transfers for businesses as well as for police.

The adequacy decision, yet to be formally adopted, would ensure that data protection will "never be compromised when personal data travel across the Channel," said EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.

