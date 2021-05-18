Brussels urges Morocco to block migrant crossings to Ceuta

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The EU commissioner for home affairs, Ylva Johansson, on Tuesday urged Morocco to "prevent irregular departures" of migrants after some 6,000 entered Spain's Ceuta enclave from the North African country.

Johansson, speaking to the European Parliament, called the ongoing migrant arrivals to Ceuta "worrying" and said: "The most important thing now is that Morocco continues to commit to prevent irregular departures, and that those that do not have the right to stay are orderly and effectively returned. Spanish borders are European borders."